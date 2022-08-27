Sailajanath slams Azad for remarks on Rahul

Special Correspondent VIJAYAWADA
August 27, 2022 20:58 IST

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee president S. Sailajanath on Saturday came down heavily on senior leader Ghulam Nabi Azad who tendered his resignation to the party, accusing Rahul Gandhi of destroying the party.

In a statement, Mr. Sailajanath criticised Mr. Azad for pointing an accusing finger at Mr. Gandhi, who, he said was a “leader of the masses”. He, however, said the timing of Mr. Azad quitting the party was unfortunate, as the Congress was putting up a fight against anti-people policies of the autocratic Bharatiya Janata Party at the Centre.

He said Mr. Azad’s exit from the Congress would not have any impact on the party, which was sturdy enough to face any challenge. The Congress, which ruled the country for 50 years, had seen the exit of many old timers and young blood embracing it. He said the party had given him respect and dignity but in return, he deceived it.

The State Congress chief said the party would wrest power under the leadership of Mr. Gandhi. He said the BJP was afraid of the outcome of the “Bharat Jodo” yatra proposed to be taken out by Mr. Gandhi.

