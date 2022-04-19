Sailajanath plans 1500-km padayatra in A.P. from May-end

‘The programme aims at reaching out to people and understand their problems’

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Sake Sailajanath is planning a 1,500-km padayatra across the State from the May-end to bring awareness among the people on their rights.

“The YSRCP government is not bothered about protecting the basic rights of the people. At the APCC, we are in discussion to finalise a proposal to take up 100-day padayatra either from Srikakulam or Anantapur by the May-end and cover as many towns and villages as possible. We will listen to the problems of the people,” Mr. Sailajanath said.

Even as the proposal for the padayatra is still in the draft state, the APCC president proposes to meet All India Congress Committee (AICC) leaders including Rahul Gandhi to seek the final approval and suggestions. “Only after a go-ahead from the AICC, I will take up the padayatra,” said Mr. Sailajanath.

The APCC president hopes to galvanise the party in the State for the next elections by meeting as many sections of people as possible with a special focus on SCs, STs, BCs and Minorities to understand their problems. “My focus will be on preparing people to raise their voice for their own rights,” he added.