Sailajanath is APCC president

The appointment of Sake Sailajanath as president of the Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) has come as a shot in the arm for the party that has been getting weaker and voiceless for the past five months.

A vacancy was created after N. Raghuveera Reddy quit the post owning up responsibility for the very poor performance of the party in the general elections.

The decision of the leadership, based on the the recommendation of AICC general secretary Oommen Chandy, is being seen as timely.

The APCC, under Dr. Sailajanath, is also expected to thwart BJP’s machinations in the State.

Dr. Sailajanath, who had been elected twice from the Singanamala (SC) constituency in 2004 and 2009, is known as a strong Dalit leader. He is younger when compared to aspirants such as former Chief Minister N. Kiran Kumar Reddy, former Union Minister M.M. Pallam Raju and former MP Chinta Mohan. Dr. Sailajanath is also seen as a fighter when compared to the mild senior members.

Active Congress leader Kolanukonda Sivaji said that Dr. Sailajanath, being close to former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy, was an asset to the Congress in the present political climate.

APCC vice-president N. Tulasi Reddy, who has been the strongest voice of the party after the elections, was made the working president. Similarly, former MLA and minority leader Sk. Mastan Vali was made the second working president.