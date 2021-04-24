‘Sai Pancharatnas’ rendered at Puttaparthi

ANANTAPUR

24 April 2021 23:32 IST

Carnatic music exponents from all over south India assembled at the Kulwant Hall in Puttaparthi on Saturday to render ‘Sai Pancharatna’ as part of the Sri Sathya Sai Aradhana Mahotsavam on the 10th death anniversary of Sri Sathya Sai Baba.

The Sai Pancharatna Kritis are fashioned in the popular Thyagaraja Pancharatna tradition, a compilation of five musical compositions set to five different ragas, focusing on different tenors.

All the songs were composed by R. Vasanthalakshmi of Sathya Sai Mirpuri College Of Music. The music was composed by Raj Kumar Bharati from Chennai.

The sanctum sanctorum and the entire Sai Kulwant Hall were aesthetically decorated for the occasion. Bhajans continued and ‘mangala harathi’ was given at 10 a.m.