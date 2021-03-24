Andhra Pradesh

SAI mulls setting up sports complex at Nannayya varsity

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) has constituted a three-member committee comprising coaches to examine the feasibility of setting up a sports complex on the Adikavi Nannaya University (ANU) campus in Rajamahendravaram city. The committee is scheduled to visit the university on Thursday.

“The SAI committee will conduct a field visit and study the feasibility of setting up the sports complex. It will submit the feasibility report to SAI by March 26,” Rajamahendravaram MP Margani Bharat said in a press release.

The committee comprises Eluru-based senior athletic coach D.N.V. Vinayaka Prasad, Visakhapatnam-based senior volleyball coach K.C.Tripathy, and Mathews Abraham, Assistant Coach, Academics (SAI-Bengaluru).

Mr. Bharat said that the State government has proposed to the Sports Authority of India to develop a sports complex on the Adikavi Nannaya University at an estimated cost of ₹20 crore under the ‘Khelo India’ scheme.

The sports complex includes a 400 m synthetic athletic track, ground levelling, multipurpose hall and construction of 50 m-standard swimming pool with water purifier.

Referring to a communication from the SAI-Netaji Subhas Southern Centre, Bengaluru, Mr. Bharat claimed that the SAI would release the grant based on the feasibility report on the sports complex.

Printable version | Mar 24, 2021

