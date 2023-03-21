ADVERTISEMENT

SAI coaches inspect JNTU-Kakinada campus for proposed 400-metre running track in Andhra Pradesh

March 21, 2023 07:56 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - KAKINADA

The Hindu Bureau

A five-member team of coaches led by P. Harish on Tuesday inspected the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University-Kakinada (JNTU-Kakinada) campus to conduct the feasibility study for the proposed 400-metre synthetic athletic track. 

Mr. Harish represents the National Centre of Excellence (NCOE- Bengaluru) of the Sports Authority of India.

The State government has recently proposed the 400-metre running track under the Khelo India Scheme, JNTU-K Vice-Chancellor G.V.R. Prasada Raju told The Hindu. The team of coaches inspected the indoor stadium on the JNTU-Kakinada campus and studied the feasibility.

