Andhra Pradesh

Sahitya Akademi award for NSU academic

Swetapadma Satapathy
Special Correspondent TIRUPATI 01 January 2022 01:47 IST
Updated: 01 January 2022 01:47 IST

Kendra Sahitya Akademi has announced its ‘Yuva Puraskar’ in Sanskrit to Swetapadma Satapathy, a senior assistant professor of Sahitya at the National Sanskrit University, Tirupati.

She has been selected for her book, ‘Katha Kalpalata’, containing 42 short stories dealing with a variety of issues having contemporary relevance.

Advertising
Advertising

The book has been unanimously adjudged the best by a jury of three eminent scholars and academic awardees.

The book highlights the moral teachings in verse form at the end of each story in a simple and lucid style.

Dr. Satapathy is a winner of four gold medals in the All India Sanskrit Talent Festival organised in Tirupati and has received the title, ‘Vanita Baijayanti’.

Comments
More In Andhra Pradesh
Tirupati
Andhra Pradesh
Read more...