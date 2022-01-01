Andhra PradeshTIRUPATI 01 January 2022 01:47 IST
Sahitya Akademi award for NSU academic
Kendra Sahitya Akademi has announced its ‘Yuva Puraskar’ in Sanskrit to Swetapadma Satapathy, a senior assistant professor of Sahitya at the National Sanskrit University, Tirupati.
She has been selected for her book, ‘Katha Kalpalata’, containing 42 short stories dealing with a variety of issues having contemporary relevance.
The book has been unanimously adjudged the best by a jury of three eminent scholars and academic awardees.
The book highlights the moral teachings in verse form at the end of each story in a simple and lucid style.
Dr. Satapathy is a winner of four gold medals in the All India Sanskrit Talent Festival organised in Tirupati and has received the title, ‘Vanita Baijayanti’.
