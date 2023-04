Sahasra Chandi Yagam from April 27 to May 3 in Vijayawada

April 27, 2023 07:24 am | Updated 07:24 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Sridevi Karumari Amman Sakthi Peetham will perform Sahasra Chandi Yaga Poorvaka Maha Kumbhabhisheka Mahotsavam from April 27 to May 3.

The peetham has made arrangements for conducting the yagam in a grand manner. A 72-feet ashtadasa bhuja maha chandi (Durga) idol made of clay for conducting special rituals has been built. Devotees can have a glimpse of the idol for seven days. The peetham will distribute free saree, blouse piece, turmeric and kumkum to 1,008 women on May 2. The rituals begin with Vigneswara pooja and Punyavachana on April 27.

Ankuraropana, mandapa aradhana, agni prathishtapana, Chandi homams, Rudra, Ganapati, Chandi navakshari, Panchakshari, Sudarshana homams will be performed from April 28 to May 2. Maha Poornahuti will be performed on May 3, according to a press release.

