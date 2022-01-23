Saff urge govt. to find amicable solution to demands

SRIKAKULAM

Over 80 bodies chalk out action plan in Srikakulam

APNGOs Association State associate president Chowdary Purushottam Naidu on Sunday asked the government to find out an amicable solution over the representations with regard to fixation of 30% fitment and continuation of old HRA slabs and other benefits. He urged the government to withdraw all the G.O.s issued recently since they were ‘detrimental to the interests’ of the employees.

Representatives of over 80 associations participated ina roundtable conference held at the APNGOs Home to chalk out an action plan for the proposed agitation.

Mr. Purushottam Naidu said that the reduction in salaries and other benefits was not done by any government in the country and it would become a bad precedent if implemented in A.P.

“In the backdrop of skyrocketing cost of living, the government should enhance wages. It should not reduce salaries. It hurts the feelings and sentiments of the staff who always wanted cordial relations with the government. We are hopeful that the government will listen to our grievances and find out an amicable solution over pending demands,” he said.

‘Mind your language’

Mr. Naidu urged the employees and representatives of the associations not to use unparliamentary language while criticising the government since the protests should not lead to a confrontation with policy makers.

APNGOs district president Hanumanthu Sairam said that rallies and dharnas would be taken up on January 24 and relay hunger strikes on January 27. Other forms of protest would continue till the proposed indefinite strike on February 7.

Andhra Pradesh Government Employees’ Association leader I. Narayana Rao said that all the unions were united in their resolve to step up pressure on the government over PRC issues.

Leaders of NMU and Employees’ Union indicated that RTC staff would also join the strike.