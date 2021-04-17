Safety works: Vizag-Raipur specials cancelled on April 18

VISAKHAPATNAM

17 April 2021 18:14 IST

Train no. 08528 Visakhapatnam-Raipur special, scheduled to leave Visakhapatnam, on April 18 and 08527 Raipur-Visakhapatnam special, leaving Raipur on April 18 are cancelled to facilitate safety-related modernisation works and bridge rebuilding works in Lakhna-Harishankar Road and Turekala-Babaganj sections of East Coast Railway(E Co R).

Commuters are requested to bear with the inconvenience as these modernisation works are essential for safety enhancement and passenger comfort.

Indian Railways is taking various measures to contain the resurgence of COVID-19 pandemic, in accordance with the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Awareness campaigns through display of posters and banners are being done and frequent announcements are being made over the public address systems urging the public to wear masks, according to Senior Divisional Commercial Manager A.K. Tripathi.

Those entering railway premises like stations, platforms and trains without wearing masks would be fined up to ₹500 under the Indian Railways (Penalties for activities affecting cleanliness at Railway Premises) Rules, 2012. Fines would also be levied on those indulging in spitting and similar other acts, which can lead to unclean/unhygienic surroundings, and thereby endangering the lives of others, in view of the pandemic situation.

The public have been asked to behave responsibly and stop spitting at public places and help in checking the spread of the virus.