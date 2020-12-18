Safety works: some trains cancelled, diverted

In view of safety-related modernisation works and non-interlocking works for upgradation of Tiruchanur railway station in Gudur-Tirupati section of Guntakal Division in South Central Railway system, the following train services are affected.
Train no. 08479 Bhubaneswar-Tirupati special express, leaving Bhubaneswar on December 19 is cancelled. Train no. 08480 Tirupati-Bhubaneswar special express, leaving Tirupati on December 20 is also cancelled.
Diversion
Train no. 02890 Yesvantpur- Tata special express, leaving Yesvantpur on December 21 will run in diverted route via Katpadi, Melpakkam, Renigunta and Gudur without touching Tirupati.
Train no. 02836 Yesvantpur-Hatia special express, leaving Yesvantpur on December 25 will run in diverted route via Katpadi, Melpakkam, Renigunta and Gudur without touching Chittoor and Tirupati.
Passengers are requested to note the changes and bear with administration for the inconvenience caused.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath