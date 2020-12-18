Safety works: some trains cancelled, diverted

In view of safety-related modernisation works and non-interlocking works for upgradation of Tiruchanur railway station in Gudur-Tirupati section of Guntakal Division in South Central Railway system, the following train services are affected.

Train no. 08479 Bhubaneswar-Tirupati special express, leaving Bhubaneswar on December 19 is cancelled. Train no. 08480 Tirupati-Bhubaneswar special express, leaving Tirupati on December 20 is also cancelled.

Diversion

Train no. 02890 Yesvantpur- Tata special express, leaving Yesvantpur on December 21 will run in diverted route via Katpadi, Melpakkam, Renigunta and Gudur without touching Tirupati.

Train no. 02836 Yesvantpur-Hatia special express, leaving Yesvantpur on December 25 will run in diverted route via Katpadi, Melpakkam, Renigunta and Gudur without touching Chittoor and Tirupati.

Passengers are requested to note the changes and bear with administration for the inconvenience caused.