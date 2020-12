Safety works: 17 trains cancelled and eight to run on diverted routes

As many as 17 long distance trains will be cancelled and eight will run on diverted routes in view of safety-related modernisation works and non-interlocking works in connection with Yard remodelling at Rajahmundry Railway Station of Vijayawada Division of South Central Railway.

The trains to be cancelled are: 02510 Guwahati-Bangalore Cant tri-weekly special express, leaving Guwahati from December 27, 2020 to January 5, 2021, 02509 Bangalore Cantt-Guwahati Triweekly special express, leaving Bangalore Cant from December 30, 2020, to January 8, 2021,

02643 Ernakulam- Patna Bi-weekly Special Express, leaving Ernakulam from December 28 to January 5, 2021, 02644 Patna-Ernakulam Bi-weekly Special Express, leaving Patna from December 31 to January 8, 02717/ 02718 Visakhapatnam–Vijayawada-Visakhapatnam daily special express trains from December 25 to January 8, 02774 Secunderabad-Shalimar weekly special express, leaving Secunderabad on December 29 and January 5, 02773 Shalimar- Secunderabad weekly special express, leaving Shalimar on December 30 and January 6, 07488 Visakhapatnam – Kadapa daily special express, leaving Visakhapatnam from December 25 to January 7, 07487 Kadapa – Visakhapatnam daily special express, leaving Kapada from December 26 to January 8, 02254 Bhagalpur – Yesvantpur weekly special express, leaving Bhagalpur on December 30 and January 6, 02253 Yesvantpur – Bhagalpur weekly special express, leaving Yesvantpur on January 2 and January 9, 02835 Hatia – Yesvantpur weekly special express, leaving Hatia on December 29 and January 5, 02836 Yesvantpur – Hatia weekly special express, leaving Yesvantpur on January 1 and 8, 02867 Howrah – Puducherry weekly special express, leaving Howrah on December 27 and January 3, 02868 Puducherry – Howrah weekly special express, leaving Puducherry on December 30 and January 6, 02889 Tatanagar – Yesvantpur weekly special express, leaving Tatanagar on December 25 and January 1 and 02890 Yesvantpur – Tatanagar weekly special express, leaving Yesvantpur on December 28 and January 4 will be cancelled

The trains to be diverted are: 02873 Howrah – Yesvantpur daily special express, leaving Howrah from December 24 to January 7 will run in diverted route via Kharagpur, Jharsuguda, Bilaspur, Gondia, Chanda Fort, Balharshah and Vijayawada, 02874 Yesvantpur – Howrah daily special express, leaving Yesvantpur from December 25 to January 8 will run on diverted route via Vijayawada, Balharshah, Chanda Fort, Gondia, Bilaspur, Jharsuguda and Kharagpur, 02851 Visakhapatnam – H. Nizamuddin biweekly special train, leaving Visakhapatnam from December 28 to January 8 will run in diverted route via Vizianagaram, Rayagada, Titlagarh, Raipur, Gondia and Nagpur, 02852 H. Nizamuddin – Visakhapatnam biweekly special express, leaving H. Nizamuddin from December 27 to January 6 will run in diverted route via Nagpur, Gondia, Raipur, Titlagarh, Rayagada, and Vizianagaram, 08401 Puri – Okha weekly express, leaving Puri on December 27 and January 3 will run in diverted route via Vizianagaram, Rayagada, Titlagarh, Raipur, Gondia, Nagpur and Wardha, 08402 Okha – Puri weekly special express, leaving Okha on December 30 and January 6 will run in diverted route via Wardha, Nagpur, Gondia, Raipur, Titlagarh, Rayagada and Vizianagaram, 08501 Visakhapatnam – Gandhidham weekly special express, leaving Visakhapatnam on December 31 and January 7 will run in diverted route via Vizianagaram, Rayagada, Titlagarh, Raipur, Gondia, Nagpur and Wardha, 08502 Gandhidham – Visakhapatnam weekly special express, leaving Gandhidham on December 27 and January 3 will run in diverted route via Wardha, Nagpur, Gondia, Raipur, Titlagarh, Rayagada and Vizianagaram.

Senior Divisional Commercial Manager A.K. Tripathi appealed to passengers are requested to note the changes and kindly bear with administration for the inconvenience caused as the modernisation works are essential for enhancement of passenger convenience and safety.