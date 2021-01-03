Andhra PradeshVISAKHAPATNAM 03 January 2021 19:54 IST
Safety works: 02887/8 Visakhapatnam-Hazrat Nizamuddin train cancelled
Train no.02887 Visakhapatnam-Hazrat Nizamuddin Express, scheduled to leave Visakhapatnam on January 5, 6, 7 and 9, is cancelled. In the return direction, 02888 Hazrat Nizamuddin-Visakhapatnam Special Express scheduled to leave Hazrat Nizamuddin on January 7, 8, 9 and 11, is cancelled.
The cancellation is being done to facilitate safety-related modernisation works and non-interlocking works for provision of electronic interlocking at Dongargarh in connection with 3rd line works of Raj Nandgaon – Kalamna section of Nagpur Division of South East Central Railway, according to A.K. Tripathi, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of Waltair Division of East Coast Railway.
