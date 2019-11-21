Safety plan mooted to curb road accidents in Guntur

A comprehensive road safety action plan will be rolled out in Guntur district which has seen an alarming rise in road accidents in the year 2019, District Collector and Chairman of District Road Safety Committee I. Samuel Anand Kumar has said.

According to the Road Transport Authority, Guntur, the district recorded 71,995 cases in the 2018-19 with Visakhapatnam in a distant second position.

Major causes

Superintendents of Police, Guntur Rural, Ch. Vijaya Rao and SP, Guntur Urban, PHD Ramakrishna said the Chennai-Kolkata National Highway passes through the district covering major towns. Lack of proper highway safety measures, lack of patrolling and mushrooming of illegal liquor outlets and drunken driving have been identified as major cause for road accidents.

Hyderabad model

The Collector wanted the police, NHAI personnel and transport department officials to replicate the best practices in lane driving which has been done in Hyderabad.

Since the national highways have access controls, lane discipline should be enforced by having the fast moving vehicles on the right side and the slow moving vehicles on the left.

The Collector asked the NHAI and R&B department to study any defects in road engineering, like radius of curvature and rectify them.

He also wanted the departments to install sign boards on NH indicating the speed limit and curves.