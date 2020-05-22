Andhra Pradesh

Safety norms: industries told to submit compliance report

‘Many units are yet to obtain NoCs despite repeated reminders’

The district administration has asked all major industries including pharmaceutical companies to submit a detailed report on the arrangements on their premises in compliance with the safety norms. In the aftermath of the gas leak tragedy at LG Polymers in Visakhapatnam, a high-level committee inspected all the major industries including Aurobindo Pharma, Reddy Laboratories, Nagarjuna Agrichem Limited and others.

High-level panel

Senior officials of APPCB and industries and fire departments have inspected around 100 industries and submitted a preliminary report to Collector J. Nivas. They briefed the Collector about the steps needed to ensure strict compliance with the safety norms. It observed that many residential areas have come up in and around factories, though there was no much population sorrounding those units a decade ago.

With the rapid development in and around Pydibhimavaram industrial zone, people are prone to danger in case of major accidents in pharmaceutical and other units, the committee members observed.

“We are collecting data of previous accidents such as blast in boilers, fire in chemical storage points and others. The respective industries have been told to furnish the details to ensure absolute safety of people and workers. I will visit a few industries shortly to have a first-hand information about the safety norms,” said Mr. Nivas.

Penalty

Meanwhile, the fire officials said many industries had failed to obtain the ‘No Objection Certificate’, despite repeated reminders. “It can attract a fine up to ₹50,000 and three months in jail for the concerned if they fail to follow the safety norms,” said an official.

