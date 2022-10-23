Safety measures in place at firework shops in Vijayawada, says VMC

Tharun Boda VIJAYAWADA
October 23, 2022 23:59 IST

Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) Commissioner Swapnil Dinakar Pundakar has said that all the safety measures were in place in the locations where permission was accorded to set up cracker shops in the city.

In a release on Sunday, Mr. Swapnil said that the VMC had set up venues at Gymkhana Grounds, Gandhi Nagar and MBP Stadium, Ajith Singh Nagar for the sale of fireworks and permitted applicants to set up shops as per rules. He said all the precautionary measures were in place where the fire accident took place.

Mr. Swapnil said VMC had supplied water tankers to five locations where shops were set up with the permission of Fire Services and Police Departments, and ambulances have also been placed at all the locations. He said, one Revenue Inspector from the VMC has been deputed at each location to ensure strict compliance with of safety norms.

Meanwhile, the VMC has identified a few fireworks shops set up without permission at Punnami Ghat and necessary action has ben taken.

