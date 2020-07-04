Safety measures enhanced in Prakasam police stations

ONGOLE

04 July 2020 23:24 IST

We want to ensure a healthy environment for public-police interaction: SP

With an alarming increase in the coronavirus cases and some of the COVID warriors contracting the infection while discharging their duties, the Prakasam police has put in place infrastructure to ensure safety and security of personnel and public at large.

In this context, Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal extensively toured the district on a motorcycle to oversee the implementation of the stringent lockdown, especially in hotspots, and inaugurated on Saturday a newly-built reception room, a room for Station House Officer, visitors’ waiting room and strong access control points at the police stations in Podili and K.K.Mitla. He also ensured that sanitizer dispensers were in place.

“Now, the face of every police station will change with the new infrastructure,” the SP said, while highlighting the standard procedures laid down for receiving complaints, regulation of visitors to the police station and ensuring a healthy environment for public-police interaction.

Showing the way

The procedures evolved here have been adopted by the police across the State at the behest of Director-General of Police(DGP) Damodar Goutam Sawang.

Visiting Pernamitta, Santhanuthalapadu, Chimakurthy, Podili, which has been witnessing fresh coronavirus cases of late, the SP boosted the morale of the personnel who are at the forefront in the fight against the virus in the containment zones.

Mr. Kaushal also urged the public to stay safe in their homes and take all precautionary measures while stepping out on any urgent work. He asked the personnel to scrupulously follow the lockdown guidelines and act tough against persons taking lightly the restrictions imposed in their own interest.