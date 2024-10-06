Safety measures enhanced at bathing ghats during Dasara Utsavams in Vijayawada

With thousands of devotees taking a holy dip in the Krishna river every day during the ongoing Dasara festival, the government has deployed boats and 100 expert swimmers, erected caution boards, and arranged safety ropes at various bathing ghats in and around the city to prevent drowning incidents, officials said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“High mast lights have been arranged, and electrification has been done at all the ghats,” said Collector, G. Srijana.

The Collector, along with Police Commissioner S.V. Rajashekar Babu, Deputy Commissioner of Police Gowthami Sali, Durga Temple Executive Officer K.S. Rama Rao and other officers reviewed the security and other arrangements on the ghats.

ADVERTISEMENT

Teppotsavam

“Hamsavahanam has been decked up for Teppotsavam, the celestial boat ride of Goddess Kanaka Durga and Her Consort Lord Malleswara Swamy scheduled for Vijayadasami festival on October 12. Foolproof security arrangements have been made for Teppotsavam,” the Police Commissioner said.

“Teppotsavam will be organised amid tight security. Boats equipped with life-saving equipment, expert swimmers, and security personnel will be deployed in the water during the utsavam,” Ms. Srijana told The Hindu on Sunday.

The Collector said instructions have been given to the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams to be on the alert at the bathing ghats.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are ready to deploy the required number of teams with inflated boats, deep divers, dragon lights, life jackets, ropes and other equipment during the Mula Nakshatram Day and for Teppotsavam,” said NDRF 10th Battalion Commandant, V.V.N. Prasanna Kumar.

Ms. Srijana said that the Irrigation and Fisheries officials arranged boats for the ongoing Dasara Utsavams.

“Foot patrolling has been arranged at Vinayaka temple, bathing ghats, parking lots, Indrakeeladri and other points to prevent any untoward incidents. We will step up security at the river and on the riverbank during Teppotsavam,” Mr. Rajashekar Babu said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.