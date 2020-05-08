Safety apparatus goes for a toss at LG Polymers

The leakage of styrene liquid in vapour form at LG Polumers factory has baffled many.

The management is under fire for allegedly not following standard operating procedures before resuming the operations. Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board and Directorate of Factories under whose supervision such activity should have been undertaken are yet to share their views on what might have led to the accident.

LG Chem General Manager Mohan Rao immediately after the incident blamed the lockdown for the tragedy while the Collector hinted at safety lapse at a review meeting held by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday.

Expertspeak

According to experts, Styrene which boils at 145 degrees Celsius got leaked due to temperature fluctuation. “Styrene is not water soluble. Auto-polymerisation of styrene monomer, about 1,800 tonnes could have taken place, because of hot weather, coupled with release of heat of polymerisation led to vaporisation of liquid Styrene in the storage tank ,” a chemical scientist said.

He seeking anonymity said the vapour volume was massively huge. “Normally Styrene is stored with inhibitors to avoid self-polymerisation using chemicals such as butylated catechol or hydroquinone. The quantity and temperature of liquid Styrene and inhibitor decide the rate of polymerisation and release of heat. One large tank needs 100kg to 200 kg inhibitors as well as auto-sprinklers must be provided near the storage tank to quench the heat,” he said.

Styrene vapour smell generally persists for sometime. There must have been a huge concentration of styrene vapour in the air beyond safety limits which caused the disaster.

On why the incident caused a large number of casualties, the expert said the concentration of styrene in air increased leading to reduction in oxygen causing breathlessness or fainting. Asphyxiation of people around the plant must have happened leading to their deaths. As per their website, they make only three types of polystyrene and have styrene storage tank. They are not making styrene, he stated.