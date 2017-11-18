Safety and security at tourist spots in the State need a thorough revamp

The boat tragedy at the Pavitra Sangamam on the Krishna river in Vijayawada last Sunday, which left 21 tourists dead, has opened up a number of issues and questions concerning the safety and security at tourism sites.

What are the safety concerns and how they are addressed by the authorities concerned are the most important questions cropping up in everybody’s mind.

In Andhra Pradesh, after Tirupati that is known for its pilgrim tourism, Visakhapatnam is the most sought after tourist destination and the city on an average has a footfall of about 1.2 crore domestic tourists and close to 60,000 foreign travellers per year.

The city and the district are blessed with a number of attractions such as the most sought after beaches on the Coromandel Coast in the city and the serene and picturesque Araku valley on the Eastern Ghats that is loaded with flowing rivulets and waterfalls.

But if standards of safety and security are to be measured, they are way below the desired mark.

Death zone

The beaches, especially the most known ones such as the RK Beach, Yarada and Rushikonda, record high drowning deaths every year.

In the last one decade, the city recorded about 485 drowning deaths, including 30 in this year so far. Most of the cases were in these three beaches with the RK Beach leading the list.

Across the four beaches, including the new destination Jodugullapalem beach, there are about 27 community guards who play the role of lifeguards.

This figure is too meagre, compared to the extent of the beaches and the rising footfalls.

The RK Beach alone is a stretch of about 6 km and the number of CGs is just around 12 working in two shifts. The RIP Currents are very high in this region and there should be at least 30 guards for rescue operation. Moreover, there are none at the new beaches such as Apikonda and Pudimadaka. In this year alone, about six had died in these two beaches, said Prof. OSRU Bhanu Kumar, former head of the department of Meteorology and Oceanography, Andhra University.

Moreover, the CGs do not have the basic equipment such as life buoys, ropes and life jackets.

“We lack the basic equipment and every time we get into the water to rescue a person, we put our lives at risk. Moreover, some equipment like life jackets or life buoy can also save a drowning person,” said a Community Guard at the RK Beach.

The million-year-old Borra Caves in the Araku Valley record the highest number of footfalls after the beaches. But the cave, though a must in the tourist agenda, is a potential danger in waiting.

The passage or the stairway is narrow and the railings have become weak over the years. A small mischief by a person can cause a stampede and there is no alternate exit and rescue passage. Moreover, many face breathing problem as the elevation is close to 700 metres below the ground and there is no arrangement for oxygen or emergency medical care and no police in sight anywhere. My wife had a problem last week and we had to rush back to the city for emergency care, said Saibal Ganguly, a marketing professional from Kolkata.

Waterfalls and selfies

In this year, six youth including two girls died in Chaprai and Katiki waterfalls in the Araku and Ananthagiri mandals.

There are at least five major waterfall locations in the Araku region and none have any safety measures in place, except for a fading board indicating that getting into the waters could be dangerous.

Among the six, four died while posing for selfies.

Despite a ban by the tourism department to click selfies, tourists continue to click, but there is no enforcement from the department’s side, said a police officer from the agency area.

There are no provisions for lifeguards or life jackets or for that matter presence of guards for stopping or warning the tourists from entering the danger zone, he added.

At all the waterfalls, there is no basic infrastructure including iron railing or steps to reach an elevated position. All that is there are a few rickety bamboos that serve as makeshift hand rails.

A minor slip, which can happen anytime due to the wet conditions, and a person will fall at least a few hundred feet down on the rocky terrain or drown, said Ashutosh Das from Midnapore in West Bengal.

Need for tourism police stations

The proposal for setting up of the Tourism police station was mooted in the first District Collectors conference and it was cleared by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, but it is yet to see the light of the day.

The proposal was for setting up of a couple of such stations in the district and outposts at all potential tourist spots.

Apart from potential natural dangers, the tourist faces risk from eve teasers and taxi and auto drivers who fleece them, said Commissioner of Police T. Yoganand.

The policemen can act as enforcement agents and warn the tourists of the natural dangers and protect them from fringe elements and book cases, he said.

Quotes

There is clear apathy on the government part to provide safety measures at tourism sites. Importance should be given to safety and security, as one small incident can bring disrepute to the State – Environmental Activist J.V. Ratnam

Tourism police station is the need of the hour. Visakhapatnam can be a pilot project and it can be replicated at all other places. – Police Commissioner T. Yoganand