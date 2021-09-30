Safai Karamcharis’ services hailed

VIJAYAWADA

30 September 2021 01:14 IST

They rendered priceless service during the COVID pandemic

National Commission for Safai Karamcharis Chairman M. Venkatesan has hailed the services of sanitation workers during the COVID pandemic. He said they rendered priceless service to society during the difficult times by keeping the surroundings clean.

Mr. Venkatesan reviewed the schemes being implemented for the welfare of Safai Karamacharis in a meeting with officials and sanitation workers in the city.

Advertising

Advertising

He asked the officials concerned to book anyone, including government employees, under SC/ST Atrocities (Prevention) Act if they mistreated sanitation workers.

Several sanitation workers poured out their woes before Mr. Venkatesan. Responding to a woman’s plea Mr. Venkatesan asked the State government to pay special incentive of ₹15,000 to sanitation workers for their services in during pandemic in April, May and June this year. Workers from across the district gave representations to the Commission.

Earlier, Mr. Venkatesan interacted with sanitation workers residing in the VMC Colony in Dr. K.L. Rao Nagar of the city on Wednesday. Mr. Venkatesan along with Mayor R. Bhagya Lakshmi, Deputy Mayor Bellam Durga, VMC Commissioner V. Prasanna Venkatesh and other officials inspected the Colony.

Mr. Venkatesan spoke to the sanitation workers and took note of the issues being faced by them. Mr. Prasanna Venkatesh told Mr. Venkatesan said that the State government had granted them house pattas to 62 families and sanitation workers and soon registration process will be completed.