Member of the National Commission for Safai Karamcharis P.P Vava has said the Central and State governments are committed to the welfare of safai karamcharis.

Addressing a review meeting here on Friday, Dr. Vava said that safai karamcharis were risking their lives in the line of duty and needed all the support from the government.

“Safai karamcharis deserve a better life and we have seen their plight in Amaravati. We have directed the Panchayat Raj Department to take prompt action. We are asking the State government to take action basing on the guidelines of the Supreme Court and ensure that welfare schemes reach their doorstep,”’ said Dr. Vava.

Joint Collector, Development, Ward/Village Secretariat, G. Raja Kumari, said the district administration was making efforts to ensure that the safai karamcharis get their PF in time, Aarogyasri cards, and EPF.

ED, Social Welfare, Prema Kumari, and GMC officials were present.