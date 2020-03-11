Sadum police book suo motu case

The Sadum police on Tuesday booked a suo motu case in an incident pertaining to alleged clash between cadres of two political parties at MPDO office at Sadum on Monday.

Narrating the incident, Superintendent of Police S. Senthil Kumar said on Monday that when a BJP candidate by name Kalikiri Haribabu was coming out of the MPDO office with the nomination papers, two political opponents, identified as Syed Basha and Imran Basha, tried to take away the papers from him.

“We have received a complaint suo motu from a constable on duty and filed a case. We will take up further investigation and will take strict action against anyone who disrupts law and order,” the SP said.

The SP said candidates facing any kind of intimidation from political rivals could reach the police at WhatsApp number 9440900005 and Dial 100.

“The flow of liquor and distribution of cash in the elections will be dealt with sternly as per the new guidelines, which included termination of office even after getting elected and imprisonment up to three years,” Mr Senthil Kumar said.

The SP said that the night patrolling and special vigil on the rural areas would be intensified in view of the local bodies elections.