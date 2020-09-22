Sadhu Parishat seeks apology from Kodali Nani

AP Sadhu Parishat president Srinivasananda Saraswathi has taken strong exception to the statements of Minister for Civil Supplies Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao (Nani) on the need for followers of other faiths to sign a declaration before entering the Tirumala temple.
Addressing a media conference here on Monday, Mr. Srinivasananda said that it was an indication of the scant respect of the present government towards Hindu traditions, that were being followed for ages. The Minister’s comments on the stolen silver lions at Kanaka Durga temple at Vijayawada and on the chariot fire at Antarvedi indicate his arrogance and ignorance, he said.
Describing the statements of the Minister as ‘rubbing salt on the wounds’ of Hindus, whose sentiments were already hurt due to the series of attacks on temples, he He demanded an immediate and unconditional apology from the Minister. The Chief Minister should also respond to the demand and make the Minister tender an apology, failing which Hindu organisations would intensify their protests, he warned.
