Sadhu Parishad seeks probe into grabbing of temple lands in A.P.

25,000 acres of prime land belonging to the Simhachalam, Annavaram, Sri Kalahasti and other temples encroached, says its president

December 10, 2023 07:08 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM:

The Hindu Bureau
A.P. Sadhu Parishad State president Swami Srinivasananda speaking at the ‘Hindu Dharmika Sammelanam’ at Ponduru in Srikakulam district on Sunday.

A.P. Sadhu Parishad State president Swami Srinivasananda speaking at the ‘Hindu Dharmika Sammelanam’ at Ponduru in Srikakulam district on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Andhra Pradesh Sadhu Parishad State president Swami Srinivasananda on Sunday asked the State government to appoint a high-level committee with officials of the Revenue and Endowments Department to identify encroachments on temple lands across the State.

The Parishad organised ‘Hindu Dharmika Sammelanam’ at Ponduru in the district.

Speaking at the religious conclave, he said that around 25,000 acres of prime land belonging to the Simhachalam, Annavaram, Sri Kalahasti and other temples was grabbed in the State.

He expressed concern over supply of inferior quality food by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam.

Mr. Srinivasananda said that the Hindu organisations would not allow diversion of the TTD funds for the development of Tirupati city. Several religious leaders expressed concern over the ‘‘attacks on followers of the Hindu religion’‘ at various places in the State.

