Sadhu Parishad chief calls for collective efforts to protect Hinduism

August 22, 2023 07:13 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM:

The Hindu Bureau

AP Hindu Sadhu Parishad State president Swami Srinivasananda speaking at a media conference in Vizianagaram on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Andhra Pradesh Hindu Sadhu Parishad president Swami Srinivasananda on Tuesday urged all communities to join hands to protect Hinduism which is facing many challenges across India.

At a Hindu Dharma Raksha Samithi meeting held in Vizianagaram, he said that unity among the Hindus was missing as people belonged to different castes and communities.

The association State secretary Nandivada Venugopal said that his organisation was taking the initiative to achieve such unity with the formation of the Hindu Dharma Raksha Samithi.

Leaders of various communities vowed to extend their support to the organisation in protecting Hindu culture and tradition.

