Sadavarti case: HC takes on record ₹10 cr. payment

A division bench of Hyderabad High Court comprising Acting Chief Justice Ramesh Ranganthan and Justice T. Rajini on Monday took on record the submission made that ₹10 crore has been deposited with the Commissioner of Endowments towards the offer made in court regarding sale /purchase of lands belonging to Sadavarti choultry. Two weeks is granted to deposit the remaining amount.

The bench was dealing with PIL filed by Alla Ramakrishna Reddy, YSRCP MLA from Mangalagiri.

He had alleged that valuable property of charitable institution has been knocked off in a fudged auction with the connivance of officers.

The case will be listed after two weeks for receiving the report on payment of balance of ₹17.44 crore.