‘Sad to see students dying in accidents at young age’

Deputy Transport Commissioner of Krishna district Meera Prasad urged students to follow traffic rules, stating that it was heartbreaking to see students dying in road accidents at a young age.

Addressing the valedictory session of ARTHROB ‘19, a national-level Youth Festival organised by Koneru Lakshmaiah Education Foundation (KLEF), Mr. Meera Prasad said that students should contribute towards society’s well-being.

“They should look beyond their textbooks and equip themselves with skills needed to lead a successful life,” Mr. Meera Prasad said.

Tharun Bhascker Dhaassyam, director of acclaimed Telugu film ‘Pelli Choopulu’, also interacted with students and threw light on various aspects of filmmaking and politics.The Department of Culture organised a folk dance while Hyderabad-based music band ‘Jammers’ was widely applauded for their performance.

Vice-Chancellor of KLEF, L.S.S. Reddy, Pro Vice-Chancellor A. Ramakumar, Registrar R. Lakshmikantham, Head of the Department of Arts A.V.S Kamesh and others were present.