Sacrifices of freedom fighters recalled

Family members of freedom fighters gunned down by the British were felicitated

Staff Reporter BHIMAVARAM (WEST GODAVARI)
August 17, 2022 18:48 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The sacrifices of four freedom fighters, who were gunned down by the British during the Quit India movement in Bhimavaram town, were recalled on Wednesday.

West Godavari Collector P. Prasanthi felicitated the family members of four freedom fighters — Vegesna Narayana Raju, Gottumukkala Balarama Raju, Uddaraju Venkata Raju and a nine-year-old boy, Muntha Brahmam.

Floral tributes were offered to the freedom fighters at the Quit India memorial at Taluk office in Bhimavaram. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing the gathering, Ms. Prasanthi said that the British had opened fire against the group that was on its way to hoist the national flag at a local police station on August 17, 1942. “The four freedom fighters sacrificed their lives in the Quit India movement which was organised in Bhimavaram town in response to Mahatma Gandhi’s call - Do or Die,” said Ms. Prasanthi. 

The Quit India movement day observed by Sarvodaya Mandali, Sri Vegnana Vedika and Lion’s Club of Bhimavaram in remembrance of the sacrifices of freedom fighters. District Revenue Officer R. Venkata Ramana, Bhimavaram Municipal Commissioner S. Sivaramakrishna and others were present.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app