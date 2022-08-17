Sacrifices of freedom fighters recalled

Family members of freedom fighters gunned down by the British were felicitated

The sacrifices of four freedom fighters, who were gunned down by the British during the Quit India movement in Bhimavaram town, were recalled on Wednesday.

West Godavari Collector P. Prasanthi felicitated the family members of four freedom fighters — Vegesna Narayana Raju, Gottumukkala Balarama Raju, Uddaraju Venkata Raju and a nine-year-old boy, Muntha Brahmam.

Floral tributes were offered to the freedom fighters at the Quit India memorial at Taluk office in Bhimavaram.

Addressing the gathering, Ms. Prasanthi said that the British had opened fire against the group that was on its way to hoist the national flag at a local police station on August 17, 1942. “The four freedom fighters sacrificed their lives in the Quit India movement which was organised in Bhimavaram town in response to Mahatma Gandhi’s call - Do or Die,” said Ms. Prasanthi.

The Quit India movement day observed by Sarvodaya Mandali, Sri Vegnana Vedika and Lion’s Club of Bhimavaram in remembrance of the sacrifices of freedom fighters. District Revenue Officer R. Venkata Ramana, Bhimavaram Municipal Commissioner S. Sivaramakrishna and others were present.