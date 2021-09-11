‘Sacrifices of forest martyrs will be remembered always’

GUNTUR

11 September 2021

The contributions of forest personnel in protecting the wildlife are exemplary and their sacrifices would be remembered always, said Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Head of Forest Force N. Prateep Kumar on National Forest Martyrs’ Day.

The State has 37, 258 sq.km of forest reserve area, meaning 23% of the total area is covered by forest.

“Every year we observe the day as a solemn affirmation of their sacrifice. Since 1939, 22 personnel have sacrificed their lives in the line of duty in the State. Today, I call upon all personnel to rededicate themselves to preserving the forest and wild life,” said Mr. Prateep Kumar.

Mr. Prateep Kumar added that a special fund has been set up to provide relief to the next of kith and kin of those who died of COVID-19. As many as 38 personnel, including 10 outsourcing employees, have lost their lives during the first and second waves of the pandemic. An amount of ₹58 lakh has been collected from the staff and each of the families was given ₹1 lakh.