Sacrifices of Amaravati farmers will not go in vain: TDP

VISAKHAPATNAM

04 July 2020 22:30 IST

‘YSRCP govt. diluted the project due to lack of vision’

Telugu Desam Party State secretary Md. Nazeer said agitation by Amaravati farmers will not go waste.

Speaking to the media here on Saturday, he said because of the ideas floated by the TDP government investors had came forward to invest in Amaravati.

He said that ever since the YSRCP had come to power no investor had come to the State to set up an industry.

Mr. Nazeer said TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu planned for a grand capital city at Amaravati during his tenure but the YSRCP government diluted the project due to lack of vision.

He along with other party leaders paid homage to those who sacrificed their lives for Amaravati agitation on the occasion of completion of 200 days of the agitation. He said sacrifices of Amaravati farmers will not go in vain.