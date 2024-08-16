GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Sacrifices made by freedom fighters recalled on Independence Day

Patriotic fervour marks the 78th Independence Day celebrations in NTR and Krishna districts

Published - August 16, 2024 08:33 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas
DRM Narendra A. Patil saluting to the Tricolour during the Independence Day celebrations in Vijayawada on Thursday.

The 78th Independence Day was celebrated with patriotic fervour at various government establishments in Krishna and NTR districts on August 15 (Thursday).

South Central Railway (SCR) Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Narendra A. Patil hoisted the national flag and conveyed the Independence Day greetings to the railway employees and their family members on August 15 (Thursday).

Mr. Patil garlanded the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Clock Tower at the railway station. South Central Railway Women Welfare Association (SCRWWO) president Varsha Patil presented an operation theatre table worth ₹8 lakh to the Vijayawada railway hospital on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, the DRM said that the division was performing well on all fronts and was giving a priority to punctuality of train and safety of passengers.

Andhra Pradesh High Court Judge Justice G. Narender hoisted the national flag at Andhra Pradesh State Legal Services Authority (APSLSA) office in Amaravati, and recalled the sacrifices made by the freedom fighters.

Justice Narender and APSLSA Member Secretary M. Babitha distributed fruits to the inmates of Madonna School for Special Need Children.

Meanwhile, NTR Police Commissioner S.V. Rajasekhara Babu participated in the Independence Day celebrations at the Police Commissionerate. He appealed to the officers and staff to emulate the great leaders who sacrificed their lives for the nation.

Deputy Commissioners of Police Gowthami Sali, A.B.T.S. Udaya Rani, T. Hari Krishna and K. Chakravarthi were among those who participated in the celebrations.

Krisha district Superintendent of Police R. Gangadhar Rao distributed sweets to the officers and staff, after hoisting the national flag at the police headquarters at Machilipatnam.

Eluru Range Deputy Inspector General of Police G.V.G. Ashok Kumar took part in the celebrations at the DIG office. Eluru Superintendent of Police K. Pratap Shiva Kishore, hoisted the national flag and asked the students to work harder to achieve their goals.

NDRF 10th Battalion Commandant V.V.N. Prasanna during the Indepdence Day celebrations at the battalion headquarters in Krishna district on Thursday.

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) 10th Battalion Commandant V.V.N. Prasanna Kumar hoisted the Tricolour at the battalion headquarters at Kondapavuluru village in Krishna district. He distributed sweets to the family members of the NDRF personnel.

Deputy Commandants Dil Baag Singh, Sukhendu Datta, Zafrul Aslam and Akhilesh Kumar, Assistant Commandants Suman, Pavan Kumar Yadav, Aslam and other officers also participated in the celebrations.

The 78th Independence Day was celebrated at the NDRF Regional Response Centres (RRCs), Mr. Prasanna Kumar said.

