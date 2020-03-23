Sacrifice of martyrs recalled

CPI(M) State Secretariat member Ch. Narsinga Rao recalled the supreme sacrifice of martyrs Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru on their 89th death anniversary on Monday at a programme at Maddilapalem.

He criticised the governments for not earmarking any funds for countering the COVID-19 effect and cited the Kerala government allocating ₹20,000 crore towards it.

Party city secretary B. Ganga Rao and R.K.S.V. Kumar participated.