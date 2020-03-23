Andhra Pradesh

Sacrifice of martyrs recalled

CPI(M) State Secretariat member Ch. Narsinga Rao recalled the supreme sacrifice of martyrs Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru on their 89th death anniversary on Monday at a programme at Maddilapalem.

He criticised the governments for not earmarking any funds for countering the COVID-19 effect and cited the Kerala government allocating ₹20,000 crore towards it.

Party city secretary B. Ganga Rao and R.K.S.V. Kumar participated.

