Sacred ‘Darbha’ mat and rope handed over to temple authorities in Tirumala

The sacred ‘Darbha’ mat and rope that will be used for ‘Dwajarohanam’ ceremony during the Tirumala Brahmotsavams of Lord Venkateswara was carried out in a grand procession from the forest department office and handed over to the temple authorities, who placed them on the ‘sesha’ vahanam at the Ranganayakula mandapam inside the temple on Wednesday.

While the mat will be wrapped around the ‘Dwajasthambam’ (flag pole inside the temple), the rope will be employed in the hoisting of the flag with the imprint of Lord Garuda.

Divisional Forest Officer, Srinivasulu, Range Officers Ramana Reddy, Srinivasulu and Ramakoti took part in the programme. Meanwhile the Tirumala is all geared up for the Brahmotsavams scheduled to take off on October 4.

