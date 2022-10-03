Sacked constable arrested for taking up bicycle yatra in Andhra Pradesh

Former AR Constable K. Prakash being arrested in Anantapur on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

ADVERTISEMENT

Former Armed Reserve police constable, K. Prakash, who was dismissed from service after being charged with various wrongdoings, was arrested near the Tower Clock in the city on Sunday for taking up a ‘cycle yatra” to Vijayawada to highlight the ‘plight of 358 police personnel dismissed without any fault of theirs’ and for seeking TA and other dues.

Prakash, who began his cycle journey to Vijayawada to highlight the dues owed by the Police Department to several police staff members, put up a large placard addressed to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and affixed a Tricolour on the handlebar of his bicycle. The II Town police, on coming to know of Prakash’s campaign, stopped him and removed the placard and the national flag from the bicycle, and took him into custody.

Prakash made it to the news after staging a silent protest at the Martyrs’ Memorial on the District Police Office premises during Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s visit to Puttaparthi. “I was dismissed from service for showing courage and demanding payment of the dues owed to 70,000 police personnel. The voice of 358 dismissed police staff needs to be heard, for which I have taken up this yatra,” he said.