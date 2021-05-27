Sachivalayams warned against neglecting work

VISAKHAPATNAM

27 May 2021 23:20 IST

Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) Project Officer S. Venkateswar warned staff of ward/village sachivalayams to be alert and provide all services to the public during the pandemic.

Mr. Venkateswar said that he has been receiving complaints against Sachivalayam staff and warned them that their jobs would be terminated if they were found to be guilty of dereliction of duty.

The Project Officer was speaking to health officials, MPDOs and tahsildars over steps being taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and the ongoing fever survey.

Mr. Venkateswar said that the 10th fever survey should be organised properly in the Agency and people having fever symptoms should be immediately brought for testing. He said that the district administration will ensure that every mandal will have a COVID-19 Care Centre.

Vaccine

The ITDA PO said that the Agency has 14,126 vaccine doses in 40 hospitals. There are 13,052 Covishield doses and 1,074 Covaxin doses. He instructed officials to create awareness on the vaccine and ensure that people above 45 years of age are administered the vaccine. Officials should make sure social distancing is followed at the vaccination centres.