Sachivalayam staff organise Bhogi fires, rangoli contests in villages

January 13, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Sachivalayam staff and the Police department organised kite and ‘rangoli’ competitions, and ‘bommala koluvu’ in various villages of NTR and Krishna district as part of Sankranti celebrations.

The employees of the Grama and Ward Sachivalayams, whose jobs were regularised recently, participated in the celebrations bringing a festive look to the villages on Bhogi eve. Women and men wore traditional saris and dhotis and were seen telling the younger generation to celebrate the festival traditionally.

Fancy dress competitions on Haridasu and Budiga Jangam were conducted for children. Front yards of houses were decorated with colourful ‘rangolis’ and flowers.

“We decorated the venues with sugar canes, bullock carts, kites, photographs of lush green fields, and depicting operations like ploughing, transplantation and harvesting,” said a Sachivalayam employee, B. Renuka.

“It’s really a big Sankranti festival for us this year. We got regularised and about 15,000 employees of Grama and Ward Sachivalayams became government staff across the State. We are celebrating the festival with much joy,” said another employee V. Satyanarayana.

“It’s our responsibility to protect our tradition, culture and values. The Sankranti Sambaralu reflect our tradition. Many families are participating in the celebrations,” said a farmer Jogi Veerraju.

Meanwhile, organisers arranged ethnic food stalls at the venues that offered ‘putarekulu’, ‘sunnundalu’, ‘nethi burelu’, ‘ariselu’, ‘kobbari louzulu’ and other varieties.