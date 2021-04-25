Sabbam Hari critical

The condition of former Mayor and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader Sabbam Hari, who was admitted to a private hospital after he tested positive for COVID-19 a few days ago, is said to be critical. He is on ventilator support and his condition is serious, according to a party source.
Special Correspondent
VISAKHAPATNAM,
April 25, 2021 21:53 IST
