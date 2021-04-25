Andhra Pradesh

Sabbam Hari critical

The condition of former Mayor and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader Sabbam Hari, who was admitted to a private hospital after he tested positive for COVID-19 a few days ago, is said to be critical. He is on ventilator support and his condition is serious, according to a party source.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 25, 2021 9:54:19 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/sabbam-hari-critical/article34408420.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY