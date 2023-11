Sabarimala special | South Central Railway to operate 22 trains

November 21, 2023 04:09 pm | Updated 04:09 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The South Central Railway (SCR) officials will operate 22 Sabarimala special trains between various destinations to clear the rush of Ayyappa devotees. Special trains will have first class AC, 2AC, 3AC, sleeper and general second class coaches.

Train No.07129, Secunderabad to Kollam will depart on November 26, and December 3. Train No.07130, Kollam-Secunderabad will be operated on November 28 and December 5. Train No.07119, Narsapur-Kottayam will run on November 26 and December 3.

Train No.07120, Kottayam-Narsapur will be operated on November 27 and December 4. Train No.07123, Kacheguda-Kollam will run on November 22, 29 and December 6. Train No.07124, Kollam-Kacheguda will run on November 24, December 1 and 8.

Train No.07125, Kakinada Town-Kottayam will be operated on November 23 and 30. Train No.07126, Kottayam-Kakinada Town will run on November 25 and December 2.

“Train No.07127, Secunderabad-Kollam will run on November 24 and December 1. Likewise, train No.07128, Kollam-Secunderabad November 25 and December 2,” said the railway officials in a press release.