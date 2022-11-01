Sabari Express: Alert loco pilot spots iron rod tied to rail track, averts accident near Guntur

Rajulapudi Srinivas VIJAYAWADA
November 01, 2022 19:57 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Passengers on the Sabari Express had a narrow escape on November 1 (Tuesday), when an alert loco pilot stopped the train on observing an iron rod tied to the tracks in Guntur district.

The loco pilot passed the information to the higher officials, who alerted the police. It is seen that miscreants tied the rod to the tracks near Kankaragutta area in Guntur.

The train proceeded after the loco pilot removed the rod, said the South Central Railway (SCR) officials.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Based on a complaint, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) officials of Guntur division, registered a case and took up investigation.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Andhra Pradesh

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app