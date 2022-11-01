Andhra Pradesh

Sabari Express: Alert loco pilot spots iron rod tied to rail track, averts accident near Guntur

Passengers on the Sabari Express had a narrow escape on November 1 (Tuesday), when an alert loco pilot stopped the train on observing an iron rod tied to the tracks in Guntur district.

The loco pilot passed the information to the higher officials, who alerted the police. It is seen that miscreants tied the rod to the tracks near Kankaragutta area in Guntur.

The train proceeded after the loco pilot removed the rod, said the South Central Railway (SCR) officials.

Based on a complaint, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) officials of Guntur division, registered a case and took up investigation.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Andhra Pradesh
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 1, 2022 8:00:25 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/sabari-express-alert-loco-pilot-spots-iron-rod-tied-to-rail-track-averts-accident-near-guntur/article66080723.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY