Sabari Express: Alert loco pilot spots iron rod tied to rail track, averts accident near Guntur

Passengers on the Sabari Express had a narrow escape on November 1 (Tuesday), when an alert loco pilot stopped the train on observing an iron rod tied to the tracks in Guntur district.

The loco pilot passed the information to the higher officials, who alerted the police. It is seen that miscreants tied the rod to the tracks near Kankaragutta area in Guntur.

The train proceeded after the loco pilot removed the rod, said the South Central Railway (SCR) officials.

Based on a complaint, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) officials of Guntur division, registered a case and took up investigation.