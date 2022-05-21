SAAP’s ‘Happy Saturday’ draws children to arenas

The 'Happy Saturday' programme organised by the Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) evoked a good response from the children across the State on Saturday, said SAAP MD N. Prabhakar Reddy.

In a release, Mr. Reddy said that over 43,000 children who were enrolled in the summer sports camps flocked the grounds and stadiums in the State and took part in various sports and activities like yoga, aerobics, gymnastics, volleyball, cricket, badminton and others. He said the idea of Happy Saturdays was to draw children away from the mobile phones and televisions to which they were glued all day.