SAAP urged to release pending salaries of ‘outsourced’ coaches

Published - August 17, 2024 07:47 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The coaches should be paid the Minimum Time Scale, says Democratic Youth Federation of India

P Sujatha Varma
P. Sujatha Varma

Leaders of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) on August 16 (Friday) urged the Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) to take immediate steps to release the salaries of 97 ‘outsourced’ coaches, pending for the last six months.

In a representation made to the SAAP Managing Director, federation’s State president Y. Ramu and secretary G. Ramanna said 97 coaches had been working since 2017 as outsourced staff for salaries that were far from adequate.

They demanded payment of the Minimum Time Scale to the coaches and said their current pay of ₹19,500 should be increased, particularly in view of their transfers from one district to another. The meagre salary paid to the coaches was not sufficient to meet their day-to-day expenses and to support their families living elsewhere, they said.

Pointing to the fact that the State was lagging behind in sports, they said the situation might worsen further if the neglect of coaches continued. Informing that besides these 97 outsourced employees, there were 35 employees working on contract basis while only 15 persons working in the SAAP as permanent employees.

They demanded that all the employees of SAAP be made permanent and immediate steps to look into the woes of the coaches.

