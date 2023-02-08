SAAP Managing Director N. Prabhakar Reddy replaced a day after allegations by members

February 08, 2023 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The State government on Wednesday replaced the Managing Director and Vice-Chairman of the Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) N. Prabhakar Reddy a day after allegations of misappropriation of funds were levelled against him by members of the SAAP executive committee.

In a Government Order (G.O.), Chief Secretary K.S. Jawahar Reddy announced the appointment of K. Harshavardhan, currently the Director of the Social Welfare Department, as the new chief of SAAP with full additional charge (FAC).

Mr. Prabhakar Reddy, a 2013-batch IAS officer, was asked to report to the General Administration Department.

Mr. Harshavardhan assumed the office of Managing Director and Vice-Chairman of SAAP at IGMC Stadium on Wednesday.

The 83rd board meeting of SAAP turned controversial on Tuesday after four executive committee members levelled allegations of corruption and negligence against Mr. Prabhakar Reddy.

Mr. Prabhakar Reddy refuted the allegations and said the members were doing so out of malicious intent.