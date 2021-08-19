SAAP invites suggestions to promote sports

Vijayawada

19 August 2021 00:02 IST

The Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) has invited suggestions from all the stakeholders and the general public so as to incorporate them in the new policy it plans to formulate to promote sports in the State.

In a release, SAAP Vice-Chairman and Managing Director Prabhakar Reddy said District Collectors, State / district Olympic associations, district / State sports associations, school games federations, PETs’ associations, retired coaches of SAAP / SAI, awardees, national and international players, philanthropists, sports journalists, Panchayat Raj and Urban Development, and School and Higher Education departments, and university sports boards could Email their suggestions on or before August 23 to: newsportspolicy@gmail.com.

