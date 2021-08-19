Andhra Pradesh

SAAP invites suggestions to promote sports

The Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) has invited suggestions from all the stakeholders and the general public so as to incorporate them in the new policy it plans to formulate to promote sports in the State.

In a release, SAAP Vice-Chairman and Managing Director Prabhakar Reddy said District Collectors, State / district Olympic associations, district / State sports associations, school games federations, PETs’ associations, retired coaches of SAAP / SAI, awardees, national and international players, philanthropists, sports journalists, Panchayat Raj and Urban Development, and School and Higher Education departments, and university sports boards could Email their suggestions on or before August 23 to: newsportspolicy@gmail.com.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 19, 2021 12:05:59 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/saap-invites-suggestions-to-promote-sports/article35987768.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY