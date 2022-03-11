 SAAP football tournament to identify rural talent in Andhra Pradesh

Teams from all 13 districts participating in event

MP M. Gurumoorthy passing a football to SVU Vice-Chancellor K. Raja Reddy as State-level tournament began at Tarakarama stadium in Tirupati on Friday.

In an attempt to identify talent at the grassroots level and nurture them, a State-level football tournament for men jointly organised by the Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) and Chittoor District Sports Authority (DSA) began here on Friday.

The tournament sponsored by Dynamos Football Association (DFA) was inaugurated by Tirupati Member of Parliament M. Gurumoorthy and Sri Venkateswara University Vice-Chancellor K. Raja Reddy at the varsity’s Tarakarama stadium complex.

Players from all 13 districts are participating in the event. Dr. Gurumoorthy, a physiotherapist by profession, wished the players luck and shared tips on maintaining physical fitness and agility on field.

DFA, which has conducted many events in the undivided Andhra Pradesh from 1970s to 1990s, is presenting the trophies, medals and individual prizes, said its president M.R. Raja. The matches will be played on league-cum-knockout basis at the Tarakarama stadium and SV Arts College grounds.