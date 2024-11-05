ADVERTISEMENT

SAAP Chairman urges Chief Minister to re-allot land in Visakhapatnam

Published - November 05, 2024 09:03 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The land, meant for introducing water games, was used by former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for constructing a helipad for his palace, Ravi Naidu says

The Hindu Bureau

Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh Chairman A. Ravi Naidu

Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) Chairman A. Ravi Naidu has urged Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu to see that the one-acre land in Visakhapatnam, allotted to SAAP in 2002, be re-allotted to them.

During a review meet on sports, Mr. Ravi Naidu brought to the Chief Minister’s notice that that the land on Rushikonda, belonging to SAAP and meant for introducing water games, was used by former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for constructing a helipad for his palace.

Multipurpose indoor stadium

He also informed Mr. Naidu about the ₹60 crore multipurpose indoor stadium in Vidhyadharapuram in Vijayawada, the construction of which was stalled after the YRSCP government came to power. He requested the Chief Minister to ensure resumption of construction of the same, besides informing him about the various changes that are needed in the sports sector.

