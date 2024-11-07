SAAP Chairman dismayed at poor state of sports infrastructure in Kadapa

Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) Chairman Animini Ravi Naidu expressed dismay over the poor maintenance and quality of sports infrastructure in Kadapa district after his maiden visit on Thursday.

He inspected the Kreeda Vikasa Kendram, badminton court, hockey turf, gymnasium, swimming pool at the District Sports Authority complex and the sports school, and expressed anguish at the poor state of affairs. Even the toilets were found to be poorly maintained.

Speaking to the media later, Mr. Ravi Naidu flayed former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy of neglecting sports infrastructure in his own district.

“The construction of the sports complex was almost completed during the erstwhile Telugu Desam Party (TDP) government in 2018, but the subsequent YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) regime failed to take it forward. Kadapa district is known for its enhanced focus on sports, impressive facilities and sportspersons having high-quality fitness. But to my dismay, everything lies in a state of utter neglect,” he said.

Sports policy hailed

Mr. Naidu hailed the sports policy brought out by the government as top-rated in the entire country. He recalled how the Education Minister Nara Lokesh had included sports into the academics to promote games from the school level.

“The Chief Minister approved the policy after several rounds of discussions and it will be carefully implemented in a phased manner,” he said. He announced to conduct national sports event at Amaravati by 2028.